Halton Police this week launched their popular youth leadership program called PEACE in an in-person format for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Halton Police is running an eight-week Police Ethnic and Cultural Education (PEACE) Youth Leadership Program for participants to develop cultural understanding, leadership and communication skills. PEACE students also learn police through the course. In winter, spring and fall, it takes place three times a year at the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Headquarters.

Main areas of intervention of the PEACE program are:

A day in the life of a policeman

Black History Education

Leadership and planning for your future

Indigenous awareness

Hands-on demonstrations and scenarios provided by our training office and emergency services unit

Humanity tour offered by the Simon Wiesenthal Center

Registration for the fall session began on September 6, 2021. With 10 participants, the fall session began this week on September 27, from 7pm to 9pm. The other sessions are scheduled for Monday evenings:

October 4, 7-9 p.m.

October 18, 7-9 p.m.

October 25, 7-9 p.m.

November 1st 7-9 p.m.

November 8, 7-9 p.m.

November 15, 7-9 p.m.

November 22, 7-9 p.m.

Residents interested in the PEACE Youth Leadership program should: