Head of Yemeni Presidential Council congratulates Sisi

The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, has sent a congratulatory telegram to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the July 23 revolution.

In the cable, Al-Alimi expressed his wishes to President Sisi for continued good health and happiness, as well as further progress and prosperity for the Egyptian government and people.

Furthermore, the head of the Yemeni Presidential Council hailed Egypt’s central and unwavering role in supporting the Yemeni people, their political leaders and their republican regime at different stages.

Furthermore, he also hailed the historical Yemeni-Egyptian ties and the promising prospects ahead in various fields, including bilateral coordination regarding all the challenges facing Arab national security.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi celebrated the 70th anniversary of the July 23, 1952 revolution, which transformed the country from a hereditary monarchy into a republic.

In a televised address, Sisi said that “the glorious July 23 was the culmination of a long struggle by the Egyptian people in defense of their right to a homeland whose head is held high”.

He added that the revolution succeeded in establishing Egypt’s first republic and drastically changed life in the country as well as in the region.

The revolution had “inspiring contributions to the global movement for decolonization and the consolidation of peoples’ right to self-determination”, the president said.

He added that “the flags of freedom and independence were raised above most Arab and African countries” after the revolution.

Sisi said the July 23 revolution highlighted the firm and eternal relationship between the people and the armed forces who carried the banner of the revolution to achieve independence in the greatest form of defiance and the will to defend the values ​​of justice, pride and dignity.

The President went on to say that this anniversary teaches us lessons to show the determination and the will to realize the aspirations of Egyptians for a bright future that sees the next generations live a decent life in a safe, stable and prosperous homeland.

“Our celebration of the Great July Revolution is not only because of its role in changing the reality in Egypt, but it is also because of its lightning-fast role in our African continent and the Arab region,” he said. said Sisi.

He claimed that the July 23 revolution sparked Arab and African liberation movements to win freedom and independence.