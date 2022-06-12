Head of Yemen’s Presidential Council meets Arab League representatives in Cairo

Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi praised the Arab League for supporting Yemen’s efforts to restore its state and end the coup by the Iran-backed Houthi militias.

Al-Alimi made the remarks before a plenary session of the Arab League Council at representative level, which was held at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and brought together permanent representatives of Arab League member states, including Abdulrahman bin Saeed Al-Jumaa of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Alimi hopes that the Arab League’s initiative to organize an Arab and international meeting for the reconstruction of Yemen will move forward in coordination with Arab coalition partners, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He hopes that efforts will be made to reopen the roads leading to the besieged city of Taiz and that the FSO Safer tanker crisis will be resolved to avoid an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

Al-Alimi is on tour in the region which he started last week and which has taken him to Kuwait and Bahrain.

He met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Cairo on Saturday.



