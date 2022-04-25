Health system launches early-career psychiatry leadership program

The one-year program will help psychiatrists navigate and lead within public systems that deliver behavioral health care to those who need it most

New York, NY

NYC Health + Hospitals and the Departments of Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine (NYU GSoM) today announced a new professional development and training program to help psychiatrists early in their career to prepare for leadership roles in the public health system and other public services. facilities that serve New Yorkers with complex mental health and addictions needs. The new NYC Health + Hospitals/NYU Public Psychiatry Leadership Program invites applications from practicing psychiatrists who are committed to improving and transforming the delivery of behavioral health services in New York City. The new program will expand on the success of a collaboration that began in 2008 between NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and NYU GSoM that has since helped propel the careers of more than 50 psychiatrists who have held leadership positions in NYC Health + Hospitals , the new York State Office of Mental Health, and other community-based public mental health organizations. To learn more, visit the NYC Health + Hospitals/NYU Public Psychiatry Leadership Program webpage and apply here.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the already complicated mental health landscape has become increasingly challenging for patients and physicians. Many psychiatrists have extensive clinical experience, but lack opportunities to hone their leadership skills and learn about the complex organizational structures and tools to effect change and improve care and outcomes for New Yorkers with severe mental health needs and substance use disorders,” said Dr. Charles Barron, NYC Health + Hospitals Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Office of Behavioral Health. “Our training program will provide psychiatrists with the additional support, mentorship and education they need to function effectively in public health settings. By doing so, we are not only helping them succeed now, but also helping them become leaders in public mental health for the future.

“Developing the kinds of public programs we need to treat high-risk youth requires vision, but also an understanding of the systems and how to manage change within them. This leadership training program adds to the clinical expertise that child and adolescent psychiatrists have already developed by giving them this understanding,” said Dr. Jennifer Havens, Arnold Simon Professor and Chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU GSoM and Director of Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health in the Office of Behavioral Health at NYC Health+ Hospitals.

The NYC Health + Hospitals/NYU Public Psychiatry Leadership Program will offer a one-year curriculum that will include formal mentorship connections and a robust course schedule based on the American Academy of Community Psychiatry standards that define the essential knowledge for public psychiatry. Participating psychiatrists will develop increased skills in leadership, change management strategies, use of quality improvement structures, business and financial planning, public policy, and legal aspects of care of mental health. Applications are due May 18, 2022 and the program begins in July 2022. Eligible psychiatrists can apply here.

NYU has long had a strong commitment to public health, given its affiliation with NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue since 1898. This is yet one more way to ensure a strong link between academic excellence and public health . “Our institution has long been a leader in training public psychiatrists through the connection with Bellevue and we are excited to continue and expand this work more broadly in this broader collaboration with NYC Health + Hospitals,” said Dr. Charles Marmar, Professor Lucius Littauer and Chair of NYU GSoM Department of Psychiatry.

The program is co-directed by Dr. Swati Shivale, who brings years of experience working within NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue’s adult psychiatry wards, including forensic and psychiatric emergencies, and the Dr. Rebecca Weis, who currently serves as Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Because mental health services in New York City are delivered in a variety of settings through a complex infrastructure of emergency rooms, crisis programs, public hospitals, ACT teams, nonprofit community organizations , federally qualified health centers, intensive community programs, shelters, criminal justice system and public hospitals, the Leadership in Public Psychiatry program is designed to support psychiatrists working full-time or part-time in the one of these public behavioral health services.

“We bring our own different experiences to the table and then work to ensure that our faculty and lecturers bring additional diverse perspectives to the program, creating an exciting blend of learning for our participants,” said Dr. Weis and Shivale.

Participants will receive membership in the American Association of Community Psychiatry (AACP) and the support necessary to receive certification in public and community psychiatry offered by the AACP.