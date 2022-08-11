Hunter Biden with the US President’s vacation in South Carolina

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC –

US President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with family members.

The first couple planned to be at Kiawah Island, known for its private beach and golf resort, until Tuesday, according to notices from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. The president will be staying with a friend on the island that the family has used on previous visits, according to a White House official.

Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, left the White House in motorcade for Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston. Biden was dropped off at a private home in a gated community next to a golf course on the island.

Biden was joined on Air Force One by his son, Hunter Biden, daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau.

While Biden is in South Carolina, the House is poised to vote to approve a bill packed with Biden’s priorities, including the largest investment in history to fight climate change, some 369 billion dollars over the decade. The measure would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket for Medicare beneficiaries and help about 13 million Americans pay for health insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House objected when Biden considered signing the bill, saying it was intended to help ensure the House approved the measure.

Biden’s 2021 vacation plans have been muddied by Washington’s legislative calendar, a rise in COVID-19 cases and the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Summer vacation is a presidential tradition. George W. Bush often spent the month of August clearing brush in the 100-degree heat that scorched his central Texas ranch. Barack Obama worked on his golf game on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Donald Trump spent time at home on his private golf club in central New Jersey.

In the past, the White House has stressed that the president is never truly released from the responsibilities of his post – and that he will continue to consult his aides and follow his daily national security briefing, regardless of his location.

And sometimes presidents have had to make life-changing decisions while on vacation, including Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina that flooded New Orleans in 2005. Bill Clinton ordered airstrikes against terrorists in Al- Qaeda from Martha’s Vineyard in response to bombings of US embassies in Kenya. and Tanzania. And Bush’s father, President George HW Bush, planned the US response to Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait from his family’s beachfront compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.