‘I couldn’t cross…’: Former US President Barack Obama was flabbergasted by former teammates Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and the balancing skills of other US gymnasts in 2012

The Olympics are the most prestigious event for an athlete. Besides the athletes, their compatriots are also looking forward to the Games. When an athlete wins a medal, it brings immense pride and satisfaction to the citizens of that particular country. Medal-winning athletes are hailed as national heroes and become a source of inspiration for young people. Simone Biles and her teammates became an inspiration to many after winning the gold medal.

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad

Simone Biles has won several laurels at the Olympics. She has won both individual and team medals. The decorated athlete has always been part of the team for the artistic gymnastics event. The artistic gymnastics team event is one of the most competitive events in sport.

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad

Barack Obama’s Fierce Five Surprises

The United States has a tradition of welcoming medal-winning athletes to the White House. Presidents of the United States continue this tradition that began in 1924. In 2012, the US Women’s Gymnastics Team made history by winning the gymnastics team event. This victory was much celebrated as it was the second time that the women’s team won the gold medal in the history of the Olympic Games.

Obama congratulated the female gymnasts for winning the gold medal. The team included At Simone’s former teammates McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber. They were called “The Fierce Five”. At a rally in Mansfield, Obama praised the gymnasts.

It was flabbergasted with their incredible skills. “How not to break your head every time you are on this small balance beam? I couldn’t cross that balance beam. So either way, we couldn’t be more proud of them.he said, addressing his supporters.

DIVE DEEPER

‘I can’t touch her toes’: Michelle Obama confronted Barack Obama when he hilariously claimed he was doing a tough gym routine with Simone Biles

“So impressed with how you bounced back and led the team. Tell your parents I’m proud of them too. I don’t think I could watch if I was them,” he said to Jordyn Wieber. Obama individually congratulated all the team members.

Simone Biles continues the legacy

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad

The women’s gymnastics team spared no effort to rise to the top after winning gold in 2012. They repeated their winning battle at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman were the team members.

Obama hosted the team at the White House in 2016. He hosted all medal-winning athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics. It was the last group of Olympians he hosted before completing his term as President of the United States. He addressed all athletes with a great message. Obama highlighted the outstanding performances put forward by American women.

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Olympic legends Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky end up with gold medals around their necks

What do you think of the legacy of the women’s gymnastics team? Let us know in the comments below.