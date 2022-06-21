‘I’ll be the first’: Dwayne Johnson looks down on his dreams as US president with an interesting fun fact

Dwayne Johnson is one of those celebrities who doesn’t have a single hater. Finding someone who doesn’t like The Rock’s guts is like finding a needle in a haystack. So it’s no surprise that fans rally behind him when he talks about a future where he becomes President of the United States.

‘The Great One’ is many things; wrestler, actor, producer and many more. But the President of the United States of America? It’s a new one. However, Johnson has already given us the kind of outfit and incorporates his signature eyebrow into the new “President” look.

Dwayne Johnson tweets about becoming president

When a fan tweeted about preserving his 1994 Miami Bumble Bee Dwayne Johnson card in mint condition, he talked about the price it will fetch when DJ becomes president.

Reacting to this, The Rock replied“Looks mint! #94 with the eyes of a wild man If I ever became POTUS, I would be the first (and the last 🙂 to wear a fanny pack, mom jeans, pineapple haircut and raise a slightly talented but oddly sexy eyebrow“.

The presence of Rock in pop culture

Dwayne Johnson began his peak to stardom by trying out his mettle in American college football, but it didn’t work out. Trying his luck in professional wrestling instead, as his family had made their mark in the industry even before he was born. At first, the WWF also looked like a failed career for the youngster.

That is until Rocky Maivia turned on her heels and became The Rock. Not only was he done with the mob, but his matches with Triple H and Mick Foley also showed off his wrestling ability. And his legendary feud with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin cemented his mountaintop legacy in wrestling history.

After that, DJ moved to Hollywood. The first movie he starred in, The Scorpion King, would mark The Rock as the highest-paid actor for a first lead role at $5.5 million. He would make sporadic WWE appearances but would focus on his Hollywood career in the years to come.

Harassing a role as recurring Fast & Furious character Hobbs, The Rock would appear in 5 films in the series in total to date. He would also go on to open his own production house, which already has two shows under its belt, both featuring The Rock in the lead.

Currently, he is Hollywood’s biggest movie star and his impact on pop culture cannot be underestimated. Tell us about your favorite Dwayne Johnson movie of all time in the comments below.