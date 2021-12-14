Indiana Delegates to National School Leadership Program Announced | Local news

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bar Foundation has announced that Tracy McKittrick of Batesville, junior at Jac-Cen-Del Jr./Sr. Osgood High School and Nathan Mock of Clinton, a student at South Vermillion High School in Clinton, are delegates for the 2022 US Senate Youth Program from Indiana.

McKittrick and Mock each won $ 10,000 Hearst Foundation scholarships and the opportunity to engage with USSYP delegates from the other 49 states, the District of Columbia and others as part of a week-long virtual learning opportunity focusing on all facets of government in the spring. The goal of the USSYP is to immerse students in the American political process, to acquire leadership skills and to gain a better understanding of public service.

“Tracy and Nathan are outstanding ambassadors for Indiana, and we are proud that they represent our state and their school communities,” said Charles Dunlap, President and CEO of the Foundation.

McKittrick is the Jac-Cen-Del Jr./Sr. Vice-president of the High School Students Council, Treasurer of the National Honor Society and Editor-in-Chief of the Journalism Club. She is on the English Academic and Social Studies teams and is the captain of the school’s golf team. McKittrick has also served as a page for the Indiana House and Senate. She plans to attend Indiana University, majoring in journalism and finance, and go to law school. McKittrick is the daughter of Lisa McKittrick.

Mock is the 2021 Class Treasurer of South Vermillion High School and the Deputy Present of the National Honor Society and has led various fundraisers totaling $ 1,400. He is a member of the Super Bowl Academic Team, Vermillion County 4-H, and West Central Indiana Model T’ers. Mock hopes to attend the University of Chicago with a major in political science. He is the son of Jennifer and Randall Mock.

This year, 57 students applied to the program, which required completing an application, creating a resume, writing an essay, and submitting a letter of recommendation from their supervisor.

Ten students were selected as finalists and had to take an exam covering government, public affairs and history, write a second essay, and pass an interview.

Two alternates were selected if one or both delegates could not attend the USSYP. The first alternate is Calvin Josenhans, senior at Signature School in Evansville, and Lauren Martens, junior at Carmel High School in Carmel, is the second alternate.