Innovative leadership program now open to dedicated CEOs in Victoria and Tasmania

Applications for the second cohort of the five-year Social Impact Leadership Australia (SILA) program launched today, with the aim of bringing together leaders from Victoria and Tasmania over 10 months for comprehensive and dedicated leadership and capacity building. program, from July 2022.

SILA is a $9.6 million collaboration between four of Australia’s leading foundations: the Myer Foundation and Sidney Myer Fund, the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation and the Paul Ramsay Foundation.

Over five years, SILA will be offered to specialist leaders in all states and territories of Australia. Current Cohort One (2021) participants are based in NSW and ACT and applications are now open for Cohort Two, for CEOs based in Victoria and Tasmania.

The evidence-based, fully-funded program, implemented by the Center for Social Impact, is specifically designed to meet the needs of Australian CEOs for specific purposes to help build the capacity of their organizations through leadership development, organizational capacity building and personalized management coaching. .

SILA aims to disrupt common ideas of leadership to create greater social impact across Australia.

For 10 months, 24 leaders selected from within each cohort participate in a series of immersive learning experiences, a sabbatical, one-on-one coaching, and dedicated capacity-building support for their organizations.

Applications for the second cohort are now open to socially minded CEOs from Victoria and Tasmania, who meet the eligibility criteria. Program funding allows participants to apply in both states, including regional and rural areas, with travel and associated costs covered.

Leonard Vary, CEO of the Myer Foundation and Sidney Myer Fund, said the idea for SILA stemmed from a collective desire among funders to address underinvestment in capacity building across the sector. , to support targeted leaders by building their leadership skills, positively influencing their organizations and creating a strategic network of like-minded leaders across the country.

“Beyond the professional development and network we create through this program, SILA is a powerful way to influence and grow the whole industry across Australia, and most importantly to ensure that our leaders are ready to lead for greater social impact.

“We are excited to see the next cohort kick off as we expand the program to Victoria and Tasmania.”

Cohort 1 participant Penny Dakin, CEO of the Canberra-based Australian Research Alliance for Children and Young People (ARACY), said there was a lot of competition in the sector for specific purposes to funds, skilled personnel and opportunities, and hailed the SILA program for disrupting this approach.

“The premise of SILA is that we are much stronger as an industry when we are united and driven by what is common among us, with shared skills and language. It’s about making us stronger,” Ms Dakin said.

A key feature of SILA is the fully-funded sabbatical that gives participants time to reflect and apply program learnings while their organization receives capacity funding and executive support through a “Progressive Leader identified.

Melissa Abu Gazaleh, CEO of the Top Blokes Foundation and a participant in the first cohort, said the sabbatical gave her the space to reflect on her learning and development, her personal well-being and a project. strategic.

“I was also thrilled to give the Top Blokes team the opportunity to grow and also lead through experience,” Ms. Abu Gazaleh said.

