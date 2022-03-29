Iowa high school students invited to statewide leadership program | Local News

Iowa high school students are able to connect their strengths and skills to real-world business experience during five action-packed days this summer at Business Horizons.

Students in grades 9-12 from across the state and with all career interests are encouraged to learn skills relevant for the future and hands-on academic and career experience. The program will take place July 17-21 at Central College, Pella. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible to take advantage of a $60 discount, although registrations are being accepted until July 8 or until the program is filled on BusinessHorizonsIowa.org.

During the program, students are placed in teams to come up with a concrete solution to a problem and start a fictional business to support it. The week ends with three competitions: an investor pitch, an infomercial screening and a trade show. Plus, students discover more about their abilities and condition through keynote speakers, workshops, company tours, “after-hours” activities and more.

Participating students work with Iowa professionals who serve as counselors, consultants, and judges. Participants learn leadership, business strategy and entrepreneurship from top business and community leaders. Participants leave with a renewed sense of confidence in their next steps and a statewide network of new friends.

Business Horizons participants also have the opportunity to earn transferable college credits as well as a $250 Central College scholarship renewable for four years. The cost of participation includes all meals, accommodation, activities and materials. Students who apply before May 20 will receive a $60 registration discount, and students who apply from May 20 to June 20 will receive a $35 discount. Need-based financial assistance is available.