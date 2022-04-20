Ivy Tech Launches Professional Leadership Program

(photo courtesy of Ivy Tech Community College)

Ivy Tech Community College is launching a professional leadership institute initiative at its Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses. The college says the institute is for businesses and individuals who want training in the skills needed to lead teams and advance organizational growth.

Ivy Tech says graduates will receive an applied organizational leadership certificate.

“Our business and industry partners tell us they need leadership development opportunities for high-potential employees because recruiting and retaining top talent has never been more challenging,” said Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Chancellor of Warsaw. “We have listened to our communities and are excited to launch the Professional Leadership Institute this summer.

The program will run from June to December. The college says the certificate can be completed in three 8-week sessions.

Courses in the program include applied management and leadership theories, monitoring, organizational culture and change leadership, team leadership and conflict resolution, multicultural leadership, and leadership and personal development.

The application deadline is May 31. You can connect to more information by clicking here.