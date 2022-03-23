Jason Whitlock tackles the legacy of a former president (video)

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a grassroots event at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo credit: [email protected])

Jason Whitlock is known for not being silent on many topics, and he didn’t hold back in a recent video about former US President Barack Obama.

On a recent episode of “Fearless” with Jason Whitlock on March 22, the on-air personality offered these thoughts on what Obama’s presidency was really like when he was in office.

“Just like [President] Lincoln’s legacy is that he freed the slaves, [President] Obama’s legacy is that he freed gay people, that’s just a fact,” Whitlock said. “I seem to have this great animosity towards the LGBT community, I’m sorry I don’t. I don’t have a lot of animosity towards them, I just don’t.

Whitlock continued to compare his life to the LGBTQ community.

“I happen to think some of their life choices reflect some of my own sinful life choices,” Whitlock says. “I don’t think their lifestyle choices are healthy, nor is my sexual promiscuity. I don’t think that’s healthy. So all I’m saying is Barack Obama’s real agenda, the real legacy, was about LGBTQ and so those of you who thought you bought the BET package, didn’t get Black Entertainment Television; what you have is where we are today. His legacy lives on. »

Whitlock also states that nothing during Obama’s presidency benefited black people. Where are you with Whitlock on Obama?

Related posts:

  1. George HW Bush on Grounds: A look back at the legacy of the former president at the AVU
  2. Author champions of the legacy of the former president, glosses on the challenges
  3. The president’s legacy is not pretty, but neither is the story
  4. Obama’s Twelve Days: An Appreciation of Our President’s Legacy

Kevin E. Boling

Luci Baines Johnson continues the legacy of the late president

Who is writing the history of a president’s legacy? – Houston Public Media

Is the deployment and purchase of Bitcoin in El Salvador the legacy of the president and the start of the “new world”?

The legacy of a president in peril – the island

The unrest in Colombia puts the legacy of a president at stake

Street dreams: Barack Obama Boulevard symbolizes the legacy of the 44th president