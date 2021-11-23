JFK assassination: how the death of the US president could have been avoided “eight days” before | World | New

JFK assassination: intelligence details missed on the route of the motorcade

President Kennedy’s motorcade was nearing the end of its planned route when it was shot in the back and once in the head. The crowd fled and JFK security personnel rushed to move the car from the area with his wife, Jacqueline, who was sitting next to him. The tragic event occurred 58 years ago this week, November 22, 1963.

Major controversy ensued, with many arguing that the event was organized by the United States’ own security services as part of a covert operation or that the Communists were to blame. To date, many secret U.S. government files related to the assassination have yet to be disclosed. President Joe Biden postponed the release of a considerable number of them to October, citing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they’ll be released in two batches – one later this year and another in late 2022.

JFK: The assassination of the president could have been avoided eight days before the departure of the procession

History of the United States: the President just before he was shot down

The man charged and later taken into custody for the murder of Mr. Kennedy was Lee Harvey Oswald, a 24-year-old flight attendant at the Texas School Book Depository – a building past which the motorcade passed – which was considered an aspiring communist. He maintained his innocence throughout and claimed he was a "patsy" and had been the victim of a stunt. But Mr Oswald was unable to make his case, as he himself was murdered in custody by Jack Ruby, a local nightclub owner. Controversy was fierce in the aftermath of the event, with many questions outstanding to date. One aspect of the assassination and how it was avoided is the motorcade route, something that was explored during the Smithsonian Channel documentary, "Ten Steps to Disaster: JFK's Assassination".

Lee Harvey Oswald: Photo of Oswald used in latest report to determine guilt

Here, the narrator of the documentary explained that “eight days before the visit, a secret service agent checked the planned route of the motorcade.” The agent would then sign without mentioning the slightest risk, the fate of the president now being “sealed”. Indeed, the road led Mr. Kennedy through Dealey Plaza, an area flanked by tall buildings, including the Texas School Book Depository. Clodagh Harrington, associate professor of US politics at De Montfort University, said: “I can see why a motorcade would be attractive to any public official who wants to appear accessible to crowds, citizens, potential voters. “But there is a sense of vulnerability which, even with the slightest hindsight, is quite shocking.” The threat from any of the tall, skyscraper-like buildings would have been enormous, as former FBI and security expert Greg Shaffer noted: “It put the President in a very precarious position.” DO NOT MISS What does the UK need to learn from Australia about the migrant crisis? [REPORT]

Fateful shot: With a strong press presence, JFK’s assassination was captured from several angles

Lee Harvey Oswald: He pretended to be a “patsy” and claimed his innocence

The narrator said authorities made “another crucial flaw” when Mr. Kennedy’s car headed for Elm Street – a sharp turn that would have significantly reduced the speed of the motorcade and left time for any murderer. potential to point his gun at his victim. . Mr Shaffer explained: “It’s not just a left turn, it’s a sharp left turn and you come back on an angle. “The vehicle has to practically come to a stop or go very, very low speed to make this difficult turn.” The tall and secluded nature of the book depot allowed Mr. Oswald to have the perfect environment and distance from the motorcade to shoot Mr. Kennedy down and escape. Mr Oswald, however, was found later that day after hiding in a movie theater, having fled there after allegedly shooting and killing JD Tippit, a police officer.

Plot: Oswald himself was murdered by a local nightclub owner while in custody

Many experts have since cited a number of other failures to protect Mr. Kennedy on that fateful day. Leroy Prouty, the president’s former chief of special operations, claimed during Amazon Prime’s 2010 documentary “Dark Legacy” that the Secret Service could have saved his life within five seconds between the first shot and the first shot. fatal blow to his head. He said: “Normally, a special group called startup number 113, would have come from San Antonio, Texas, and roamed the streets of Dallas. “This was not done, in fact the commander was specifically told that it was not necessary.

Weapon: A policeman holding the weapon used to kill JFK