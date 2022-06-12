Joe Biden approval rating: Support for US president continues to flounder – latest polls | Politics | New

President Joe Biden’s tenure has seen him attempt to fight off the popularity he enjoyed during his 2020 election campaign. The 46th US President has been heavily criticized for a number of his policies and decisions. New polling data has revealed how much his popularity has declined in the space of 18 months.

What is Joe Biden's popularity rating? Mr. Biden's approval rating stood at 40.2% on June 10, according to research by FiveThirtyEight. The figure marked a stark contrast to the one he entered his presidency with, which measured 53.9%. Meanwhile, 53.6% of those polled in the survey said they disapproved of the job Mr Biden is doing.