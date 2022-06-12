Joe Biden approval rating: Support for US president continues to flounder – latest polls | Politics | New

President Joe Biden’s tenure has seen him attempt to fight off the popularity he enjoyed during his 2020 election campaign. The 46th US President has been heavily criticized for a number of his policies and decisions. New polling data has revealed how much his popularity has declined in the space of 18 months.

What is Joe Biden’s popularity rating?

Mr. Biden’s approval rating stood at 40.2% on June 10, according to research by FiveThirtyEight.

The figure marked a stark contrast to the one he entered his presidency with, which measured 53.9%.

Meanwhile, 53.6% of those polled in the survey said they disapproved of the job Mr Biden is doing.

READ MORE: Sinn Fein’s McDonald’s warns of US resistance to Brexit deal changes

When Mr Biden’s approval rating swung last summer, the US, UK and a number of their allies were coordinating the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

A messy plan eventually led to criticism aimed at both sides of the Atlantic for allowing the Taliban to regain control of the country.

Criticisms have also been leveled at Mr Biden’s handling of soaring inflation, fuel prices and the ongoing Covid pandemic

It was announced last month that the US economy had contracted for the first time since 2020.

