Joe Biden: US president hails Rishi Sunak’s rise to prime minister as ‘revolutionary step’

Rishi Sunak has been announced as the UK’s next Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson pulled out of the race.

Addressing the crowd, Biden said, “And let it be the UK, where just today we have news that Rishi Sunak is now the Prime Minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure’

“And the Conservative Party, who should become Prime Minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King.

“Pretty amazing. A revolutionary milestone. And it matters, it matters. »

Biden congratulated Sunak, who is an observant Hindu, on one of the religion’s happiest holidays, Diwali; a five-day “Festival of Lights” celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

A brief overview of Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak won the Tory leadership race without a vote after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson left, and will replace Liz Truss at No 10 on Tuesday.

The former chancellor has won the backing of half of all Tory MPs, with some pledging his allegiance after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he was not running.

Sunak’s grandparents were from the state of Punjab before the Indian subcontinent was split into two countries, India and Pakistan, in 1947 after the end of British colonial rule. His family moved to the UK in the 1960s and he was born in Southampton in 1980.

