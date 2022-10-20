Kanye West Brands US Chairman Joe Biden ‘delayed’ for refusing to take Elon Musk’s advice

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has been trending on the internet lately with his anti-Semitic comments

Kanye’s social media statements saw him blocked on Meta-owned Instagram and Twitter platforms

The rapper hit out at US President Joe Biden saying the head of state doesn’t listen to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Billionaire rapper, Kanye West used swear words, brandishing the US president Joe Biden a retard for refusing to heed the advice of Elon Musk.

Kanye West has called US President Joe Biden retarded for refusing to follow Elon Musk’s advice. Photo: GC Images, Getty Images.

Kanye’s mental health issues

Kanye lambasted the Commander-in-Chief during an interview with famous TV personality Piers Morgan.

The musician proudly declared that he could use foul terms against the head of state since he suffered from mental health problems.

According New York PostKanye said:

“The President of the United States doesn’t have a date with Elon Musk. He’s fucking king. Hey, come on, come get me. That’s f**king retarded. I know I don’t am not supposed to say that Biden, but he’s a retarded f**king, Biden.

Morgan cautioned rappers against using inflammatory statements saying it would especially offend those on mental health records.

Kanye who has always been public with his struggle with bipolar disorder seemed unfazed by Morgan’s request.

The musician, however, admitted that he was at fault and some of his previous comments could have hurt people who misunderstood his statements.

Kanye blocked on Twitter, Instagram

TUKO.co.ke reported that Kanye West had shown interest in Talking shopping communication platform after being blocked by Instagram and Twitter.

Social media giants said Kanye violated their policies days after the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, greeted him on Twitter.

Parler’s parent company, Parliament Technologies, said the company has accepted the proposed acquisition.

speak said:

“This agreement will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is taking a revolutionary step into the free speech media space and will never have to worry about being taken down again. of social media. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parliament will be honored to help him achieve his goals.

