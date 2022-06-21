Kaplan Leadership Program 2022 for BIPOC Students in USA





Deadline: July 15, 2022

Applications are open for the Kaplan Leadership Program 2022. The Kaplan Leadership Program is a unique scholarship opportunity for students planning to graduate in May 2023 and transfer to a four-year institution.

The Kaplan Leadership Program (KLP) is designed for undergraduate students like you! KLP provides one-on-one support to top community college students of color in the New York metropolitan area seeking transfer to top 4-year institutions across the country. KLP shows you how to take control of your future and achieve your academic, career, and leadership goals. Apply today!

Advantages

Academic advising + transfer admissions support Work one-on-one with an academic advisor to chart your leadership journey at your community college and beyond. Work one-on-one with a transfer admissions counselor to identify the right four-year program for you and stay competitive as a transfer admissions candidate. Work with a writing coach to improve your skills and work on your additional application materials Access to a strong network of KLP scholars and alumni from over 35 four-year institutions across the United States

Financial aid. Fees associated with the college transfer application process. Apply for additional funding of up to $500 per month, including living expenses like wifi, transportation, and books, while pursuing your associate degree + university transfer.

Personal Development, Leadership Training + Mentoring Participate in leadership workshops given by industry leaders and other professionals. Get career advice, placement support, and admissions advice for graduate and professional programs. Mentorship by KLP Alumni + Staff

Additional benefits Improve your skills with private lessons in Maths, English + Sciences. University visits (if possible) Laptop provided after successful university transfer Scholarships of up to $3,000 per year for your associate degree. Cultural enrichment to expand your cultural experiences through events and tours focused on NYC’s rich diversity



Eligibility

Applicant must have a desire to challenge themselves to become a leader in their profession and community.

Be a student currently enrolled in an associate’s degree program in the NYC/NJ area.

Minimum GPA of 3.5 (on a scale of 4.0)

Completed 24 of 35 non-remedial credits by the end of your spring semester.

Be a US citizen or permanent resident.

Qualify for federal and/or state financial assistance.

Be Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx/Latino, or Native American.

Committed to transitioning to a bachelor’s degree program immediately upon completion of an associate’s degree.

If you have earned more than 30 credits toward your degree at the end of your spring semester but will still be enrolled in the upcoming fall semester, please contact the Foundation directly to discuss your unique situation.

Selection criteria

The Kaplan Leadership Program (KLP) is looking for students who understand the importance of an excellent education in building a successful career. If you are a high achiever with the ambition to challenge yourself and become a leader in your profession and community, apply!

They are looking for students who meet the following criteria:

Academic Achievement and Ability: Possess a strong academic record at community college that includes consistent course enrollment, progress in degrees, and grades.

Financial need: Demonstrate financial need (eligible for Federal Pell and/or NY State Tap)

Perseverance: Proven success while overcoming personal, academic and professional challenges.

Leadership: Take initiative and be able to chart a course to meet and exceed personal, academic and professional expectations.

Desire to Help Others: Be an engaged global citizen, committed to putting your skills, abilities and passion to work to improve the lives of others and society as a whole.

Application

Click here to apply

For more information, visit Kaplan Leadership Program.