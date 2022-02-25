Katten Financial Markets and Funds Partner Selected for Prestigious Diversity Leadership Program

“Over the few years Carl has been with Katten, he has developed meaningful relationships with colleagues and clients and demonstrated effective leadership skills, which has positioned him as an excellent candidate for this program,” said Leslie Minier, Katten’s Chief Diversity Partner. “Carl is a talented lawyer, who has a deep interest in increasing the representation of diverse lawyers in the legal industry. Katten strongly supports him and is invested in his career trajectory.”

The Fellows program is an intensive, year-long professional development program that mentors the diverse leaders of tomorrow’s legal industry. Designed for lawyers with eight to 15 years of experience, the program connects high-potential lawyers with their peers, as well as leading general counsel and managing partners, for mentorship and career guidance.

Kennedy will participate in virtual and in-person class meetings, with opportunities to interact with top legal and business executives from major U.S. corporations. Additionally, leadership luncheons will be hosted by LCLD member organizations with a managing partner or general counsel as the keynote speaker.

Kennedy represents financial institutions, asset managers, clearing houses, hedge funds and proprietary trading firms and advises them on regulatory, compliance, transaction and enforcement matters in the securities markets. raw materials and derivatives. Prior to joining Katten, he was senior in-house legal counsel at a major investment bank, an attorney for a global trade association that represented the hedge fund industry on U.S. and international legislative and policy issues, and a policy advisor to the Former U.S. Commodity Commissioner of the Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Scott O’Malia.

The Legal Diversity Leadership Council is an organization of more than 400 corporate legal directors and law firm managing partners – the leadership of the profession – who have pledged, through their Leaders at the Front initiative and other means, to create a truly diverse American legal profession. Their action programs are designed to attract, inspire and nurture talent in society and within their organisations, helping a new and more diverse generation of lawyers to rise to leadership positions. By producing tangible results in their institutions, they work to promote inclusiveness in their organizations, circles of influence and society, with the ultimate goal of building a more equitable and diverse legal profession. https://www.lcldnet.org/

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys across United States and in London and Shanghai.

