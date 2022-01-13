Kentucky Farm Leadership Program Selects Class 13

LEXINGTON, KY. (January 13, 2022) — The Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program selected 22 individuals for its Class 13. Housed at the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, the program offers an intensive leadership development experience young farmers and people working in fields related to agriculture. Its mission is to identify, develop and motivate Kentuckians for effective leadership in agriculture and rural communities.

The program consists of 10 national seminars focused on improving participants’ leadership skills.

“The program is designed to cultivate many skills, including communication, delegation, diversity, conflict management, civil discourse, and ethical decision-making,” said Emily Roe Brown, program coordinator.

In addition, participants will study emerging issues affecting agriculture and rural communities in Kentucky. Class members will meet with local leaders, visit various Kentucky agribusinesses, meet with policy makers and government agencies in Frankfort and Washington, D.C., and travel to other states and nations to explore agriculture in different contexts. The 35-year-old program boasts a network of over 300 alumni, most of whom are industry and community leaders.

Sessions for the new cohort will begin in February 2022 with a graduation celebration scheduled for August 2023.

“We are very pleased that Class 13 embraces the program’s goal of bringing together a passionate group of individuals with geographic, gender, race, farm size and farming diversity,” said Will Snell, co-director of the leadership development program and British agricultural economist. .

Class 13 members include:

Jack Allison: Springfield – Washington County. Sales professional at Wright Implement.

Ramel Bradley: Morehead – Rowan County. Community Director at AppHarvest.

Caleb Brown: Princeton – Caldwell County. White corn, winter wheat, soybeans, alfalfa, beef cattle, tobacco. Account Manager for Hutson Inc.

Ryan Burnette: Pleasureville – Shelby County. Mixed vegetables, Berkshire pork, layers, chickens and lambs. Director of the Plant Division of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Daniel Carpenter: Cecilia – Hardin County. Katahdin sheep. University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in LaRue County.

Benjamin Carr: Mount Sterling – Montgomery County. Director of Advancement for the Kentucky 4-H Foundation.

Katie Cecil: Owensboro – Daviess County. Owner of Katie Ann Flowers and Cecil Farms Produce – watermelon, cereal, mixed fruits and vegetables, fresh cut flowers and custom spray.

Carilynn Coombs: Smithfield – Henry County. Jericho Farmhouse – beef, hay, corn, farm market, food trailer and specialty crops.

Chris Crumrine: Lexington – Fayette County. Director of Government Relations at the UK College of Food, Agriculture and Environment.

Beth Douglas: Pleasureville – Henry County. Beef cattle, organic hay, alfalfa hay and grass hay. Our Home Place Meat Marketing Manager with The Berry Center.

Steven Elder: Mayfield – Graves County. Agriculture Consultant at West Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy.

John David Fourqurean: Cadiz – County Trigg. Thoroughbred and commercial cow/calf operator. Financial agent at Farm Credit Mid-America.

Tyler Gay: Manchester – County Clay. Tyler Gay Enterprises, Gay Brothers Logging and Lumber – lumber, chips, dust, bark and logs.

Kristie Guffey: Murray – Calloway County. Commercial beef cattle producer. Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Graduate Studies at Murray State University.

Griffin Huelsman: Shelbyville – Shelby County. Assistant Manager at Heritage Farms. Breeder of Angus cattle from seed stock, rental of bulls, direct marketing of beef to the consumer.

Dore Hunt: Bowling Green – Warren County. Herd Manager Chaney’s Dairy Barn – Dairy, Corn, Wheat and Soy.

Nathaniel Keith: Olmstead – Logan County. Production Manager at Cal Maine Foods.

Bradley Loftus: Gracey – Christian County. Agronomist at Wheat Tech Agronomy.

Brandon Robey: Russellville – Logan County. Double R Farms – corn, soy and wheat.

Robert Rouse: Hickman – Fulton County. Farm manager at Sanger Farm – corn, soy, wheat and rice.

Laney Snider: Franklin – Simpson County. Ruby Branch Farms – corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle, chrysanthemums, pumpkins and sunflowers.

Martin Williams: Bloomfield – Nelson County. Sunflowers, cow/calf producer. Project manager at the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy.

“It’s always exciting to start a new class,” said Steve Isaacs, co-director of KALP and a UK agricultural economist. “We can’t wait to get to know this group.”

Class 12, which began in October 2018, has had travel postponements but will graduate in April 2022 following its seminar in Washington, DC. Their international learning trip is postponed until international travel is safer.

For more information on the program, please visit the KALP website at https://kalp.ca.uky.edu/ or the @KYAgLeadership Facebook page.