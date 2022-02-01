Launch of a presidential leadership program that empowers women leaders

February 1, 2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian government is committed to empowering women to empower them in leadership and decision-making positions and achieve 50% women’s participation at all levels over the next ten years, said President SahleWork Zewde.

The Presidential Leadership Program for Women Leaders in Ethiopia, organized by the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and UN Women Ethiopia, was officially launched today at the Africa Leadership Excellence Academy.

Some 60 mid-level female political leaders will undergo a 10-day training aimed at empowering them to access better leadership and decision-making positions in government institutions.

Speaking at the opening of the programme, President Sahlework Zewde said the government is committed to empowering women to participate and benefit equally in leadership and decision-making, thus contributing to the overall development of the country.

The President, who underscored the importance of empowering women in decision-making positions at all levels, said that the government had set a target to achieve 50% participation of women in decision-making positions. leadership and decision-making at all levels of government institutions in ten years.

She stressed that reform must be carried out with equal participation and benefit of women and men to eradicate poverty and conflict.

“Women can play a unique role in building peace and democracy as well as in the overall development of the country. The contribution of women is essential to building a strong and lasting democracy.

The government’s commitment to ensuring gender parity must be institutionalized and supported by all stakeholders, President Sahlework noted.

The representative of UN Women in Ethiopia, Letty Chiwara, on her part praised the timely and essential training program for women in leadership and acknowledged the efforts of the government to increase the participation of women in leadership and decision-making positions. decision.

“We are in a faith for Ethiopia where women’s leadership is at the center of all leaders in your government and we celebrate and appreciate that we are starting to see more women in leadership positions and especially to have a female president,” she said.

Ethiopia has achieved 42% women’s participation in parliament and over 30% each for women’s leadership at ministerial and state minister levels after the general elections.

However, the representative stated that “there is still a lot of work to do because at the regional level the statistics are very low. But even at the federal level, once you move from the level of minister of state to leadership positions within the civil service. And even within civil society and the private sector, the statistics are very worrying. We still need many more women in leadership positions.

Chiwara acknowledged the continuous efforts of the Ethiopian government to increase women’s participation in leadership and decision-making, adding that the training is timely and essential to empower women in leadership.

According to the UN Women representative, such initiatives that expand the pool of capable and inspired women leaders will not only contribute significantly to increasing their numbers, but will also examine the effective role that women play as leaders.