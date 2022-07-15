Launched healthcare team leadership program to reduce hospital staff turnover

—

The latest launch from Adrienne Lloyd and Optimize Healthcare, LLC is a new, self-paced version of the successful “Day Zero Blueprint,” a program designed to help healthcare leaders build effective, engaged teams and retain talents. The firm specializes in practical business strategies for the medical industry.

The announcement outlines a range of Day Zero Blueprint features for healthcare professionals, directors, administrators and healthcare managers. The program provides a step-by-step method to transform the culture and productivity of clinical teams. Optimize Healthcare has already successfully implemented the system in organizations large and small, proving its effectiveness in multiple niches.

According to a study by the Advisory Council, the turnover of full-time and part-time staff in a sample of 224 hospitals has reached its highest rate ever recorded in 16 years of benchmarking. Median revenue reached an all-time high of 18.8% in 2021, an increase of more than 3% since 2020, underlining the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on a sector already under pressure.

The Day Zero Blueprint offers subscribers eight learning modules, including custom templates and magnetic files. All material is pre-recorded and accessible for 12 months so enrollees can study at their own pace and when best suits their schedule.

A private online community gives subscribers access to peer support between sessions, while one-on-one coaching and weekly breakout sessions help build professional team relationships and morale. The Day Zero Blueprint also includes hours of additional content and Q&A session opportunities to maximize program results.

About Optimize Healthcare, LLC

Founded in 2019 by CEO Adrienne Lloyd, the company is dedicated to improving performance, morale and outcomes for the healthcare industry and for patients. With over 20 years of experience in the medical industry, Adrienne has helped many organizations find new clarity of purpose, increased staff engagement and a roadmap to scalable success.

A satisfied subscriber says, “I feel like our organization as a whole has come together with more effective day-to-day communication. I have improved a lot as a leader since the program. I am more confident. I can articulate the most professional answers to questions – which leads my team members to think more about problems than expecting me to have a “solution” for everything. »

With the latest Day Zero Blueprint updates, Adrienne Lloyd and Optimize Health, LLC are empowering healthcare organizations across the United States toward a more productive and happier future.

