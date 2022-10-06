Lessons in Presidential Leadership from James Garfield | Thomas Fox – Compliance Evangelist
Richard Lummis and I are back to continue our series exploring leadership through the study of American presidents. This episode begins a short series on golden age presidents, now largely forgotten. In this episode, we take on James Garfield. Some of the highlights include:
1. Educational and professional background.
2. History as a radical Republican.
3. Credit Mobilier scandal of 1872.
4. Appointment and election of 1880.
5. Presidency, including Tariff, Post Office Purge, Supreme Court Appointments, Universal Education Proposals, and Assassination.
6. Leadership issues, including the importance of strong ethics, a strong supporter of education and Goldbug-a man for his time?
6. Leadership issues, including the importance of strong ethics, a strong supporter of education and Goldbug-a man for his time?