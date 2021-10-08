Mayor of Pomona selected for Bloomberg Harvard leadership program – Daily Bulletin

Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval is currently in New York City alongside 37 other mayors from around the world chosen for an intensive program on municipal leadership.

As a member of Harvard City Bloomberg Leadership Initiative, Sandoval will receive the latest leadership and management practices, the city said in a press release Thursday, September 30. As a member of the 2021-2022 class, Sandoval will be taught by professors from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. , as well as international experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network.

The program kicked off on Sunday, September 26 with a three-day meeting for New York City mayors. Every day, mayors attended classroom sessions using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

He will focus on learning how to track data and allocate resources during the program, Sandoval said by phone on Thursday, September 30. What Sandoval gets from the classes, he said, will be passed on to community members with the aim of improving their quality of life.

“What I’m here to do is hone my skills,” said Sandoval. “Being surrounded by other mayors who may have similar issues, whether it’s homelessness or human trafficking, it’s about listening, learning and making a plan.

Two senior municipal officials appointed by each mayor will participate in virtual courses throughout the year. Pomona City Director James Makshanoff and Director of Development Services Anita Gutierrez will participate in the one-year program, Sandoval said.

Sandoval’s participation in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative – including tuition, accommodation, meals, and airline tickets – is fully funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and former New York City mayor for three terms, worked with Harvard University management to create the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative in 2017.

“We created the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative because cities have always been at the forefront of the biggest challenges we face – and it’s critical that mayors have the skills, support and resources they need to deal with it, ”Bloomberg said in a press release. . “Five years later, with mayors leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been clearer how important this work is. “