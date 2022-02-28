MCU’s New US President Revealed in Secret Invasion Photos

Costs Secret Invasion stills reveal America’s new MCU president. Production is underway for the upcoming Marvel Studios/Disney+ series directed by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. The show will see a new team up with Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos the Skrull for a new mission. Besides its main narrative, Secret Invasion will also update fans on the general state of the globe which involves the American political climate with the introduction of the country’s new leader.

Unlike many MCU Phase 4 projects that were announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Secret Invasion wasn’t officially confirmed until Disney Investor Day 2020. Prior to that, there were rumors that Marvel Studios was working on a Fury-led show, though it’s unclear what that was going to be. Ultimately, given the character’s ties to the Skrulls, as seen in both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, it makes sense that he is involved in the ongoing Earth movements of the alien race. Plot details are still scarce at this time when it comes to the series, but there appear to be political nuances as the series will, at the very least, tackle supposed international tensions between multiple countries.

Given that, Secret Invasion will also debut President Ritson, the new leader of the free world, at least in the MCU. The reveal comes from a series of images from the show’s production which includes a shot of a fictional newspaper that reads “President Ritson in London for emergency talks.” The front page features an image of the US President with Rhodey (Don Cheadle). Check out the photo of the_insta-phils on Instagram below:

For context, the last known American president of the MCU was Matthew Ellis played by William Sadler. The character featured prominently in Shane Black’s iron man 3 because he was kidnapped by Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce). He was also in Joe and Anthony Russo Captain America: The Winter Soldierand a deleted scene in The ant Man. But since then, he hasn’t been spotted, and a lot has happened in the MCU, including decimation and reverse engagement. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Between the main premise of Secret Invasion, according to the comics, as well as the supposed growing tension between the US and UK, it’s definitely possible the Skrulls had something to do with it. And President Ritson could be a shapeshifter in disguise.





No release date set yet Secret Invasion, but it could roll out later this year or early 2023 on Disney+. Marvel Studios continues to remain silent about the series, with MCU newbies Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott and Emilia Clarke – all in roles that have yet to be announced. But chances are that whatever happens in the series will have a big impact on the franchise’s future when it establishes a segment of Skrulls that isn’t good.

