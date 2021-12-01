MICOP creates three-month leadership program to promote equity for Indigenous youth – Oakland News Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3cCw2cC2cA
Oakland News Now –
MICOP creates three-month leadership program to promote equity for Indigenous youth
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the upper left corner of the video. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video blog content.
MICOP creates a three-month leadership program to promote equity for Indigenous youth.
Going through IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com: This video blog post shows the full, live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental network of Zennie62Media, Inc. mobile multimedia video blogging system that was launched in June 2018 This is an important part of Zennie62Media, Inc.’s new and innovative approach to news media production. What we call “the third wave of media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for NewsChannel 3-12 Santa Barbara San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties uploads a video, it is automatically uploaded and automatically formatted on the Oakland News Now site and social media pages created and owned by Zennie62. The overall goal here, in addition to our, is the on-scene reporting of news, interviews, observations and events on smartphones, in real time, anywhere in the world and in seconds and not within hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social network. graphic on any topic in the world. Now the news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting the current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive camera or even a laptop is needed, nor to have a camera crew to film what is already on Youtube. The secondary objective is faster and very inexpensive production and distribution of media content information. We have found that there is a lag between the length of the post and the production time and revenue generated. With this the problem is much less, but by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly striving to improve the system’s network coding and is looking for interested multimedia content and technology partners.
Oakland News Now Recent Stories
- Best Premier League highlights of week 14 (2021-22) | Netbusters | NBC Sports December 3, 2021
- Congress votes for short-term government funding December 3, 2021
- Apollonia: Prince would choose girls by offering to put them in his will, never had (Part 14) December 3, 2021
- Adele reveals she is STARSTRUCK by this celebrity December 3, 2021
- CHINA OR AMERICA – WHICH REALLY CAUSES TENSIONS? | RT News December 3, 2021
- Governor Edwards to discuss COVID preparations in Omicron, Louisiana | New Orleans News December 3, 2021
- Lawyer discusses SCOTUS abortion case | San Diego News December 3, 2021
- Dean Unglert calls GF Caelynn Miller-Keyes “suffocating” | Daily Pop | E! New December 3, 2021
- NFL Week 13 game pick and odds of winning | NFL 2021 December 3, 2021
- Isaias Perez Arrested in Connection with Alleged Dallas Road Rage Shooting | Dallas News December 3, 2021
- Brooklyn Nets Top 10 Games | October-November 2021 December 3, 2021
- Chat with Miles Sanders and JJ Arcega-Whiteside | Initiate of the eagles December 3, 2021
- South Bay’s COVID Cases Rise Despite High Vaccination Rates | San Diego News December 3, 2021
- Kern County Animal Shelter seeks Christmas toy and donated animal treats | Bakersfield News December 3, 2021
- Oakland City Councilor Offers Hiring More Officers Following Recent Violence In Town | Oakland News December 3, 2021
- ‘Taste of December Nights’ returns to Balboa Park this weekend | San Diego News December 3, 2021
- Hours of Hate Speech Podcast Found on Spotify | Sky News December 3, 2021
- Arrests made in LA December 3, 2021
- CA Attorney General to Announce Retail Theft Case Update December 3, 2021
- NFL Week 13: Baltimore Ravens Keys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Professional football discussion | NBC Sports December 3, 2021
- Ninel Conde ¡¡¡CONFIESA that BABY 4LC0H0L antes from CANTAR !!! December 3, 2021
- Clarksville Crime Stoppers Increases Rewards for Dead End Homicides | Nashville News December 3, 2021
- Looking to add elegance to your home while preserving the view? Discover Arjay’s window garments | Arizona News December 3, 2021
- APS Electric Light Parade is Saturday December 4th at 7pm | Arizona News December 3, 2021
- Watch Live: Fauci, health officials deal with new cases of Omicron COVID variants | RCCS December 3, 2021
- PFT Draft: Players due to advance to NFL Week 13 | Professional football discussion | NBC Sports December 3, 2021
- WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team Hold Press Conference | ATL News December 3, 2021
- Chorus – Official Launch Trailer | IGN Gaming December 3, 2021
- Featured NFL Week 13 Games: Washington-Raiders, Broncos-Chiefs | Professional football discussion | NBC Sports December 3, 2021
- AP Top Stories December 3 | AP News December 3, 2021
- Rookie Week 12 TD Brevin Jordan | Telestrator December 3, 2021
- 23ABC Weather for Friday, December 3, 2021 | Bakersfield News December 3, 2021
- KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest titles | December 3, 8 am | LV News December 3, 2021
- Preview of the championship on Saturday and talk about defensive backs | Draft trip December 3, 2021
- Euro 2020: what happened at Wembley? | Sky News December 3, 2021
- WorldView: the trainer acquitted for assault against the French judo champion December 3, 2021
- Don’t waste your money: can’t you find this toy sexy? Consider some alternatives | Bakersfield News December 3, 2021
- BEST PICKS OF PARIS, PARLAYS AND NFL TEASERS for week 13 | The breakfast menu December 3, 2021
- Couple who killed jailed six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes – BBC News December 3, 2021
- Sacramento Ballet returns with Nutcracker performances December 3, 2021
Oakland News online links from Oakland’s only news aggregation blog
Oakland News Now Archives