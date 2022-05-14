National Sawdust Student CoLab, in partnership with El Puente Beacon Leadership Program May 29 at National Sawdust

Student CoLab is National Sawdust’s flagship educational program for college composers and artists in partnership with El Puente Beacon.

This performance is the culmination of a three-month program in music composition, songwriting, spoken word and visual art for youth at the El Puente Beacon leadership program in Williamsburg. The program features Juana Luna, teaching artist. This multimedia concert features new music, voice, guitar, violin, as well as visual art projections, all written, designed and performed by MS 50 students.

Student CoLab aims to engage young people in this idea by using the power of music to inspire interdisciplinary artistic creation that reflects their own experience of the world, impacting both their lives and those of people within their community. Our partners, El Puente Beacon Leadership Program, is a pioneering youth leadership development organization that connects the worlds of health, education, and the arts to community activism and empowerment.

This journey of artistic discovery and self-expression allows young people to have a voice in the issues that concern them, while allowing them to explore and realize their potential as creative beings.

Student CoLab is led by artist-teacher Juana Luna, cantora and songwriter. In addition to being a music freelancer, Juana is a songwriter and teaching artist for the Lullaby Project and Big Note Little Note, both at Carnegie Hall NYC.

Teaching and performing artists: Juana Luna, principal teaching artist, and singer Ayanna Williams, assistant teaching artist Pala Garcia, violinist Federico Díaz, guitarist Sofia Quirno, visual artist. Student composers: Joshua Drysdale Maya Drysdale Eniah Middleton Genairis Toribio Isis Swan.

At National Sawdust, we believe that artistic expression empowers all of us to create a happier, fairer world. We organize and produce musical and artistic works rooted in curiosity, experimentation, innovation and inclusivity. We present our work by engaging communities of artists and audiences in our state-of-the-art Williamsburg home and on our digital stage.

Learn more at NationalSawdust.org.