Navient supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Teen Leadership Program

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 27 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient, a leading provider of student loan management and business processing solutions, has extended its multi-year partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a seasoned leader in youth development , and sponsored the organization’s teen-led Keystone Club National Conference last weekend in Anaheim.

Keystone Clubs provide leadership development opportunities for youth ages 14-18, including activities in three priority areas: academic achievement, career readiness and community service.

In 2021, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with support from Navient, launched a new digital program to help young people and their families learn about financial aid and how to pay for their education. This online program expanded Diplomas to Degrees, the well-established college-prep program of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to guide high school students through their post-secondary education and career planning journey.

Navient also supported the 2021 launch of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Roadmap to Careers, a career exploration tool that helps young people develop a plan for their future, using personal interests and data as a guide. college and career planning.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to preparing young people to be the leaders, innovators and problem solvers who will shape our world,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America . “We are thrilled to have the support of Navient to provide career exploration tools and resources to help young people learn critical skills so they can thrive while preparing for the future.”

Visit www.bgca.org to learn more about how Boys & Girls Clubs of America prepares young people for future success.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides education finance and business processing technology solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people succeed. Our customer-centric, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for education, healthcare and government clients. Learn more at Navient.com.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided children and teens with a safe place to learn and grow. The clubs provide daily caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs during critical non-school hours. Boys and Girls Club programming promotes academic achievement, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 clubs serve 4.3 million young people through club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Indigenous lands across the country, and serve military families at BGCA-affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations around the world. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

