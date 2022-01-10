NCA Unveils Class 2022 Future Leadership Program

John Downs, NCA President and CEO, said this year’s future leadership program has been expanded: “as a way to signal our investment in the future of the confectionery industry.Have

"With professionals from across the confectionery category represented, this year's Class of Future Leaders offers a representative cross section of our industry's potential for continued growth and innovation."

The 2022 class includes: Ashton Batten,Corporate Client Manager, Mars Wrigley North America; Guillaume Felder, Key Account Manager – Target, Ferrara Candy Company; Tony Fontana, National Account Manager, HARIBO of America, Inc; Jonathan hartigan, Sales Manager, North, Shankman & Associates, Inc; Rebecca kuehn, R&D Manager, Guittard Chocolate Company; Danielle Laubenstein, Director of Global Marketing, Hawaiian Host Group; Daniel Mendelsohn, Associate Director, Seasonal and Innovation, PIM Brands, Inc; Miguel zorilla, Brand Marketing Director, Ferrero USA, Inc.

Launched in 2016, the Future Leadership Program provides support, education, access and opportunities to young professionals who wish to develop their leadership skills and advance their careers in the confectionery industry.

State of the industry

This year’s future leaders will be invited to attend the NCA’s State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Miami in March, as well as the Sweets & Snacks Expo, summer board meeting. NCA Administration and Leadership Strategy, Washington Forum and Candy Hall of Fame Weekend. .

In addition to benefiting from training and networking opportunities as part of the Future Leadership Program, participants will be matched with a highly regarded industry leader who will serve as a formal mentor.

The NCA has said the application process for Class 2023 of the Future Leadership Program will begin in late summer 2022. Those interested in applying to the program or learning more about how to get involved as a youth professional or as a mentor should visit CandyUSA.com / FuturLeaders.