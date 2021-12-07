Nearly twice as many feds receive the presidential leadership award

President Joe Biden has selected 230 federal executives to receive a Presidential Rank Award in 2021, nearly double the usual number of recognized employees.

The Presidential Rank Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the public service and are matched with an award of 35% of base salary for distinguished rank recipients, who have demonstrated sustained and extraordinary professional achievement, and a 20% award for meritorious grade recipients, who have demonstrated sustained achievement.

The rewards and their associated monetary bonuses were canceled in 2020, due to “the financial pressure that many Americans face during this time,” the OPM said at the time, although the agency under the news administration Biden announced earlier this year that it would bring back the awards. would be a priority.

“The resumption of the Presidential Rank Awards reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting the federal workforce and recognizing federal employees who serve with distinction,” said OPM Director Kiran Ahuja , in a press release.

“The federal workforce is on a mission to do the impossible – from curing diseases, to fighting climate change, to landing rovers on the surface of Mars. I am happy to raise hard working people who consistently demonstrate strength, integrity, industry and an unwavering commitment to public service.

The 2021 awards were also unique in that the nomination, review and selection process was carried out entirely virtually, a system that OPM said allowed them to expand the PRA’s review board outside Washington, DC to include a total of 100 members.

Of the 230 employees in management services, senior and scientific and professional staff receiving a PRA, 50 were selected to receive an award of distinction and 180 were selected for an award of merit.

The Department of Homeland Security and NASA are tied for the most award winners at 26. NASA also had the most award winners in 2018 and 2019.