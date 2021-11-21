New Jersey Leadership Program Announces Appointment of Ishan Shah, Director of Indian American Quest Diagnostics, as New President | Indian of the world

The New Jersey Leadership Program, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization that seeks to educate and encourage young American Indians and other South Asians in New Jersey to get involved in public service, government and the community. policy, recently announced a new president and new leadership.

Ishan Shah, director of government affairs at Quest Diagnostics, will succeed Amit Jani as chairman of the Guttenberg, New Jersey organization, according to a press release. Shah previously served in the office of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and as Chief of Staff to New Jersey Assembly Member Kevin Rooney, as well as on the campaign of NJGOP President Bob Hugin in the United States Senate in 2018.

“I thank Amit and the NJ Lead team for building such an incredible program and I am happy to be able to take over during a period of great interest and success in political engagement within the South Asian community.” said Shah. “It has never been so important to involve young people more. NJ Lead, through its summer scholarship program, seeks to develop the next generation of South Asian political leaders.

Jani was one of the first co-founders of NJ Lead and has served as NJ Lead since its inception in 2015. He previously served as National Director of the Asian and American Pacific Islands for President Joe Biden and worked for several elected officials, including New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. , U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, as well as Congressmen Frank Pallone, Jr. and Judy Chu, noted the release.

“I am incredibly excited that Ishan is leading NJ Lead with the new leadership of the board,” said Jani. “We are incredibly proud to have helped start this program with the help of a village, and we have had nearly 60 South Asian alumni from New Jersey graduating from our program over the past six years,” many of whom decided to continue in public service. This new leadership will help bring new ideas and initiatives, helping NJ Lead to continue to grow into the premier program it has become.

Jani will continue to serve on the board of directors. The incoming leadership of the NJ Lead includes Meet Patel as Vice President and Kunal Papaiya as General Counsel. Darshan Jha and Aadi Kulkarni will join the board of directors.

More information about NJ Lead and its 2022 Summer Scholarship, for which applications will open on December 1, is available at www.njlead.org.