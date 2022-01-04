New Jersey Leadership Program opens applications for South Asian youth

Six-week program aims to expose New Jersey South Asian youth to local government and politics

The New Jersey Leadership Program (NJLP) has opened applications for the 2022 NJLP Summer Fellowship program which aims to expose South Asian youth in the state to local government and politics.

Applications must be submitted by Friday 25 February 2022 at the latest and interested candidates can apply online at www.njlead.org, the non-partisan, nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organization based in Guttenberg, New Jersey, announced in a press release.

The NJLP Summer Scholarship Program is a six-week program in which young people of South Asian descent attending high school or college in New Jersey are placed on a full-time internship with the Governor’s Office, the state agency, member of Congress or state legislator.

In addition to the internship, the exchange also offers weekly lecture series with elected officials, senior officials, business leaders, leaders of nonprofits and others.

“The Summer Fellowship Program invites South Asian youth in New Jersey to gain first-hand experience in government and public service,” said NJLP President Ishan Shah.

“There has never been a more important time to get involved and ensure that the South Asian community of New Jersey is well represented in government in the future. “

The NJLP scholarship program is entering its seventh year, and the New Jersey leadership program as a whole has graduated over 60 young South Asian scholars since its inception.

NJ Lead is dedicated to promoting the participation and education of South American youth at the local level of New Jersey state government, the statement said.

Its scholarship program focuses on developing leadership skills, acquiring knowledge about public policy, and creating a pipeline for South Asian Americans to work in government or hold public office. at the local, state and federal levels, he said.