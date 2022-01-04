New Jersey Leadership Program Opens Applications for Young American and South Asian Indian Youth in Government and Politics | Indian of the world

GUTTENBERG, New Jersey – The New Jersey Leadership Program announced on January 3 the opening of its applications for the NJLP 2022 Summer Fellowship program. The fellowship aims to expose young American Indians and other South Asians from New Jersey to local government and politics, according to an emailed press release to India-West. Applications should be sent by February 25, 2022 and interested candidates can apply online at www.njlead.org.

The NJLP Summer Fellowship Program is a six-week program in which young people of South Asian descent from high school or college in New Jersey are placed on a full-time internship with the governor’s office, a state agency, a member of Congress or a state legislator, the release noted. In addition to the internship, the exchange also offers weekly lecture series with elected officials, senior officials, business leaders, leaders of nonprofits and others.

“The Summer Fellowship Program invites South Asian youth in New Jersey to gain first-hand experience in government and public service,” said NJLP President Ishan Shah. “There has never been a more important time to get involved and ensure that the South Asian community of New Jersey is well represented in government in the future. “

The NJLP scholarship program is entering its seventh year, and the New Jersey leadership program as a whole has graduated over 60 young South Asian scholars since its inception.

More information about the NJLP Summer Fellowship Program can be found at www.njlead.org.

The New Jersey Leadership Program is a non-partisan, 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the participation and education of South American youth in South America at the local government level of South America. State of New Jersey. NJ Lead and its scholarship program focus on developing leadership skills, acquiring knowledge about public policy, and creating a pipeline for South Asian Americans to work in government or practice. public functions at the local, state and federal levels. To learn more about NJ Lead, please visit www.njlead.org.