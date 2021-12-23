New Leadership Program Launched by Kearney Area Community Foundation Trains Nonprofits | Local news

– Kearney Family YMCA: Ray Longoria

– Kearney Works: Angela Smith

– Assisted Learning Equine LyonHeart: Nancy Lyon

– Make a Wish Nebraska: Katie Rickard

Support local journalism Your subscription makes our report possible. {{featured_button_text}}

– RAFT (Residential Assistance to Families in Transition): Erin Nelson

Each participant paid only $ 100. Most of the cost of the program was covered by a grant from KACF’s John and Sonia Sahling Donor Advised Fund. The opportunity was offered to leaders and staff of nonprofit organizations in the region. Registration was limited to 12. Ten people signed up, but one dropped out due to staff issues, Sickler said.

“We wanted it to be small and intimate to encourage a higher level of discussion and create a safe environment to share, ask questions and see everyone involved learn and grow,” she said. “Fortunately, we didn’t have to turn anyone away. “

The theme of the program is communication. “Everyone communicates, but few connect. They learn to connect with donors, staff, volunteers and board members, ”Sickler said.

Several participants enthusiastically endorsed this.