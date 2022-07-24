Next cohort announced for the Social Impact Leadership Program

The second cohort of the program will benefit from a tailor-made program aimed at strengthening their leadership capacities.

Leaders from the climate, arts, health and nonprofit community services are among those selected for the second cohort of a new social impact leadership program.

Twenty-four nonprofit leaders have been announced as the next participants in the Social Impact Leadership Australia (SILA) program, delivered by the Center for Social Impact (CSI).

The five-year, $9.6 million program is funded by four of Australia’s leading philanthropic foundations: the Myer Foundation, the Sidney Myer Fund, the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation and the Paul Ramsay Foundation.

The second cohort is made up of CEOs from Victoria and Tasmana, who will experience a series of immersive learning experiences, one-on-one coaching, dedicated capacity-building support and a fully-funded three-month sabbatical from the 10-year program. month. .

“SILA is a revolutionary program that recognizes the importance of investing in determined leaders. Business leaders have long had the opportunity to benefit from intensive professional support and SILA is a way for us to offer these same opportunities to determined leaders”, said Arminé Nalbandian, CEO of CSI.

Leonard Vary, CEO of the Myer Foundation and Sidney Myer Fund, highlighted the the importance of SILA in supporting under-investment in tailored professional coaching development within the special purpose sector.

“The special purpose sector is critical to communities across the country and we need to continue to foster best practice leadership. We are proud to support this second cohort experienced leaders working to find solutions for climate action, community arts, family violence, and more,” he said.

Participants in the first cohort (2021) were selected from NSW and the ACT, with SILA being offered to the rulers for this purpose of all the States and Territories of Australia in a staggered rotation-out. Nominations for the third promotion will open at the end of 2023.

Participants in the second cohort of the SILA program include: