NKY Chamber Regional Youth Leadership Program Receives $ 30,000 Grant

Regional Youth Leadership, a program run by the NKY Chamber, received a $ 30,000 grant from the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.





Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) is proud to announce that the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community has provided $ 30,000 to the organization to support its work to support youth initiatives in Northern Kentucky.

A program of the NKY Chamber, RYL is a unique after-school program that uses the community as a classroom, bringing together young leaders from the region with local business and civic leaders to enhance the educational experience and complement academic learning. in class.

RYL will use the Papa John Foundation grant to support several initiatives. These include:

Fund Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DCI) efforts. RYL students will have the opportunity to examine diversity in the context of each session day they attend. This will be an opportunity to learn more about potential disparities within health care, the law, the criminal justice system and / or economic development;

Students will be able to visit the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanities Center at Union Terminal to deepen their leadership development skills and identify opportunities to be advocates for their community;

RYL may collaborate with partner organizations to integrate elements of entrepreneurship into student programs. This includes learning the entrepreneurship process from ideation to pitch, franchising and the relationship between entrepreneurship and economic development; and

Awarding of a need-based scholarship to a graduate of the RYL program to assist in their post-secondary endeavors.

“As we continue our work to train future leaders in our region, developing and retaining our local talent will remain an important aspect of this growth. With these funds, regional youth leadership can show the ways our best and brightest can help shape that future and that their dreams are achievable here at home, ”said RYL Program Director. Anne-Marie Whelan. “We are grateful to the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community for this support and commend them for their continued commitment to the communities they serve.

In the United States, the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community awards nearly $ 1 million to more than 100 organizations whose work supports the Foundation’s areas of focus: youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and waste reduction. food.

Locally, Renaissance Covington’s MORTAR Covington program and Northern Kentucky University (NKU) JumpStart program will share the grant as organizations collaborate on entrepreneurial programming for RYL students.

“These Papa John’s Foundation Grants for Community Building are our latest effort to realize three of our core business values: People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs,” said Mike Hutmier, a franchisee of Papa John’s Cincinnati and the president of the co-op. “The work of organizations that train and empower the next generation of leaders, fight hunger and reduce food waste is essential for the future of our world. We are proud to support the Regional Youth Leadership program which aligns with our goals of building healthier communities and creating new opportunities for the people who live there. ”

Regional Youth Leadership serves the future workforce in our region, particularly high school students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The experiential nature of RYL provides the opportunity for a unique collaboration between a diverse group of tri-state area students who attend public, private and home schools in urban, rural and suburban areas.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Inc., founded in 1969, is the premier business organization in Northern Kentucky with over 1,600 member companies representing approximately 170,000 employees. More information is available on the NKY Room website.

Founded in 2019, the Papa John’s Foundation supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all. Through partnerships with leading national and local community organizations, The Papa John’s Foundation’s philanthropic approach focuses on youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and reducing food waste.