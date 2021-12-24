NREL: NREL Seeking Nominations for 2022 Executive Energy Leadership Program – Education in India | Latest Education News | Global education news

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the United States Department of Energy is seeking candidates for its Executive Energy Leadership 2022 program, also known as Energy Execs.

Energy Execs provides industry and community leaders the opportunity to learn about the latest cutting-edge energy technologies, which will help guide their organizations in future energy-related decisions and planning.

Leaders from the private sector, communities, nonprofits and government are eligible to participate in four multi-day sessions from June to September. Acceptance into the program requires travel to the NREL campus in Golden, Colorado, on the following dates in 2022: June 22-24, July 20-22, August 17-19, September 14-16 (if local COVID-19 restrictions allow).

The specifics of the program include:

Discussions and presentations by world-renowned researchers and engineers

Visits to cutting-edge research laboratories

Visits to renewable energy installations

A project due at the end of the program to demonstrate how candidates will apply what they have learned.

Energy Execs was founded in 2007, and 20 participants are selected each year from a competitive pool of national applicants.

The deadline to apply is January 14, 2022. To apply online, visit the Energy Execs program website. For more information, email Tim Miller at [email protected]

NREL is the US Department of Energy’s primary national laboratory for research and development in renewable energy and energy efficiency. NREL is operated for the Department of Energy by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.