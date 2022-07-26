Opening of the annual Coors Light Hispanic Leadership Program

Coors Light this year began the process of selecting applicants for its Coors Light Líderes program, offering $10,000 to five Latinos and the nonprofits they work with.

Applications can be completed by a person proposing himself or on his behalf with his knowledge. They must be associated with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization as a staff or volunteer and be between the ages of 21 and 39.

Since the program’s inception in 2006, it has donated more than $400,000 to nonprofits in the form of grants. Each winner will become part of the exclusive Coors Light Change Makers alumni network and be connected with other like-minded Hispanics.

This alumni network is comprised of nearly 150 Hispanics who have and continue to seek to better Latino and Hispanic communities in the United States and Puerto Rico. They uplift and support each other, help create networking opportunities, mentor and learn, and share their accomplishments.

The nonprofit must also have a program to benefit a Hispanic community, create one, or modify one of its existing programs to do so. Also, it should not be exclusively focused on advocacy issues, such as politics, immigration or civic participation.

The nomination process is open until August 31 and the winners will be announced in October.

Kayla Garcia, Director of Community Affairs for Molson Coors, spoke about the company’s motivations behind this program.

“As a company, we strongly believe in supporting the work of exceptional Latino leaders who work tirelessly to better their communities, while celebrating their heritage,” she said.

“By providing these Latin pioneers with significant professional growth opportunities and access to the national Líderes network, Coors Light hopes to amplify their efforts, elevate them to new heights, and inspire future Latino leaders,” she added.

For more information on eligibility and the nomination process, visit coorslightlíderes.com.