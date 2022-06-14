Oregon’s leadership program aims to uplift the transgender community

The rainbow flag, also known as the gay pride flag, is a symbol of LGBT and queer pride, left, with the transgender flag, right, June 2, 2022. Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB

Basic Rights Oregon’s Catalyst Program aims to increase leadership capacity and advocate for transgender social justice equity across the state. The program brings together a cohort of transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming Oregonians to learn skills and build community together. Jo Doyle, training and leadership development program manager for Basic Rights Oregon, coordinates the Catalyst program. Ari Rain is a participant this year. They both join us in sharing the objectives of this program.

The next cohort of BRO leaders will be specifically for transgender and gender-diverse BIPOC people across the state. Nominations will be posted later this summer on basicrights.org.

