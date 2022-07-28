Pamplin Media Group – Beaverton Mayor Beaty Joins Global Mayors in Leadership Program

Lacey Beaty is Beaverton’s first-ever mayor to be invited to the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

Last week, Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty joined 39 mayors from around the world to launch a year-long education and professional development program for municipal leaders.

Beaty is Beaverton’s first mayor to be invited to the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, and she was one of two Portland-area mayors to attend this year, along with Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle of Vancouver, Washington. Beaty is the only Oregon mayor on the program this year.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler participated in the 2017-18 class.

This year’s 40 mayors – representing cities across the United States and nine other countries – launched the program in New York during the week of July 18, joining Harvard faculty and other management experts for a immersive classroom experience, according to a press release.

“I look forward to bringing the expertise of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative to Beaverton through the teachings of some of Harvard University’s top educators, expert mentorship, a network of peers and a technical support,” Beaty said in a statement. “The pandemic has revealed that mayors need to think globally and act regionally. This program offers the opportunity to do so. We share promising approaches and learn from other mayors about ideas that are already helping to improve the quality of life in cities around the world.”

Now that the initial in-person stream has been completed, Beaty’s next step is to apply to participate in a one-year path focused on data, innovation, or collaboration.

Beaty plans to apply for the collaboration track, which would see her bring together eight leaders — three of whom are currently city employees — to work together to solve a community problem.

She will also participate in individual leadership development and coaching sessions. The majority will be remote, but if selected for the collaboration track, there is a five-day course in New York.

The Bloomberg Center for Cities program, which is a collaboration between Bloomberg Philanthropies, Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, aims to help mayors solve complex problems and improve the quality of life for their residents, according to a statement. Press.

“With all the pressing common challenges facing cities, the opportunity for mayors to exchange ideas and learn from each other and experts is more important than ever,” said Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York. York and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies. “We look forward to working with them throughout the year and seeing the results in their cities.”

Since its launch in 2017, the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative has worked with more than 400 mayors and 1,400 senior city officials in nearly 500 cities around the world.

“We look forward to all they and their colleagues will accomplish together, both in the classroom and in their cities,” Harvard President Larry Bacow said in a statement.