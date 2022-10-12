Photojournalists through the International Visitor Leadership Program contribute to credible stories around Covid and democracy

This week, more than 65 international photojournalists from more than 50 countries began their International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) exchange program in the United States, through the US Department of State. During a special two-week “A Global Moment in Time” IVLP initiative, they share their expertise and learn from their American counterparts how to build public trust while sharing critical information. These photojournalists will travel to Dallas, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New Orleans, Louisiana; Portland, Oregon; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and St. Petersburg, Florida. Two additional cohorts of Global Moment in Time exchange participants will travel to the United States in the winter of 2023.

On October 11, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Office of Global Public Affairs, addressed program participants at the Meridian International Center. She noted how critical photojournalists are to telling stories about people’s experiences and sharing truthful and accurate information in a space endemic to misinformation. The photojournalists’ work tackled stories from countries around the world, ranging from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and communities, to stories of Ukrainians who prevailed despite Putin’s unprovoked war. , and showing the strength of spirit of ordinary people around the world. the world.

The Department of State and the Meridian International Center will publish the photojournalists’ work in an upcoming digital photobook in February 2023.

