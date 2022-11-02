President El-Sisi meets with Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Council

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of the Yemeni Presidential Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on the sidelines of the Arab summit held in Algeria.

The presidential spokesperson said that the president affirmed the strong historic relations that unite the governments and peoples of the two countries, as well as Egypt’s unwavering position in favor of the unity and sovereignty of the Yemeni state and its national institutions. The President stressed Egypt’s willingness to support Yemen’s security and stability, which are of great importance to Egypt’s national security, within the framework of the security of the Arab region and the sea. Red. This requires continued efforts to renew the armistice in Yemen in order to pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and a political settlement, in a way that guarantees the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen and responds to the aspirations of its people.

Mr. Al-Alimi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s positions that support the security and stability of Yemen and the regional environment as a whole. He reviewed the developments in his country, the government’s efforts to restore peace and stability and the challenges faced by the Yemeni people due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of the Presidency, the Arab Republic of Egypt.