Presidential Leadership Lessons for the Business Leader: Leadership Lessons from Grover Cleveland | Thomas Fox – Compliance Evangelist

(2) New York politician, including his tenure as Mayor of Buffalo and Governor of NY
(3) Election campaigns, including rum, romanism and rebellion
(4) Presidency including the Reform (1st term); the Tariff (1st term); military policy (1st term); Labor unrest and Pullman strike (2nd term) and Foreign Affairs (2nd term)
(5) Leadership questions, including (a) Why is tone at the top important? A public service is a public trust; (b) How Cleveland helped return power to the executive branch; (c) When is the “vision thing” necessary? And (d) Servant Leadership – Office holders are the agents of the people, not their masters.
