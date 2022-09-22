Presidential Leadership Lessons from Chester A. Arthur | Thomas Fox – Compliance Evangelist

2. His time as a New York politician, including his work in Conkling’s political machine and as a See more +

Richard Lummis and I continue to explore leadership through the study of American presidents and begin a short series on golden age presidents, now largely forgotten. In this episode, we return to Chester A. Arthur. Some of the highlights include:

1. Chester A. Arthur’s Educational and Professional Background.

2. His time as a New York politician, including work in Conkling’s political machine and as Chief of Customs and the conflict with President Hays.

3. His faithful candidacy for the post of vice-president.

4. His election and his short term as Vice President.

5. Leadership issues of his presidency, including confusion over how to take office, his enactment of civil service reform, his work on the surplus budget and tariff, immigration issues and civil rights in the south.

Presidential Leadership Lessons for the Business Executive podcast to learn more about Leadership Lessons from Chester A. Arthur