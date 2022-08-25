Presidential Leadership Lessons from William Howard Taft | Thomas Fox – Compliance Evangelist

Richard Lummis and I are back with more corporate leadership lessons from US presidents. In this episode, we examine the leadership lessons of William Howard Taft, the 27th President, who had the misfortune to follow one of America’s greatest and most popular presidents, Theodore Roosevelt. Taft was a one-man mountain weighing over 300 pounds. He is also the only president to become Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court after leaving the office of the See more +

Richard Lummis and I are back with more corporate leadership lessons from US presidents. In this episode, we examine the leadership lessons of William Howard Taft, the 27th President, who had the misfortune to follow one of America’s greatest and most popular presidents, Theodore Roosevelt. Taft was a one-man mountain weighing over 300 pounds. He is also the only president to become Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court after leaving office as president.

Highlights of this podcast include Taft's background, upbringing, and early working life in Ohio. Move to Washington, play the role of Nellie and work in the Philippines. Work in the Roosevelt administration, presidential term, 1912 presidential election, and final thoughts on leadership lessons.