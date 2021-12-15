Presidential leadership | U Daily

The Biden Institute at the University of Delaware hosted a discussion with presidential historians on December 7 at Mitchell Hall. On stage, left to right, were Jon Meacham, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Valerie Biden Owens, who served as moderator.

Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt were also mentioned as the best, while Donald Trump and James Buchanan were cited as the worst.

“He believed that a big part of being president kept bad things from happening. And sometimes the math is that you feel pain in the short term, because you think something is going right in the long term. I don’t know if you’ve heard of him, but Joe Biden is someone who I firmly believe understands that as well, ”said Meacham, who has been an informal advisor to Biden. “He sees the struggles of the moment not as what we have to deal with this afternoon, but we have a century here.”

Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, the current canon historian of the Washington National Cathedral and a regular contributor to cable television news programs, chose a slightly surprising name: former President George HW Bush, a single term president but “a prime example of someone who did all he could, sometimes to his political detriment, just to do the right thing. Meacham wrote a biography of George HW Bush, titled Destiny and Power.

Pulitzer winner and full-fledged television commentator Kearns Goodwin chose President Lyndon Johnson as the subject of one of his books, Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream.

“If you were Lyndon Johnson, you’d probably say, get Manchin and Sinema in the White House, and put them down there, and don’t let them go until they come to some sort of agreement.” , she said, referring to the two Democratic senators currently holding all the cards in Congress.

Kearns Goodwin also opened up about his connection to Johnson, who has gained most of the attention for fighting and winning passage of the Civil Rights Bill and pushing forward one of the most important agendas of history in no time.

Meacham prompted Kearns Goodwin to share the story of when Johnson invited her to a picnic. Johnson had a certain reputation, she said, so when he asked her, she got very worried. “I was constantly telling her about stable boyfriends, even when I don’t have one. He said he wanted to discuss our relationship. It wasn’t until he told her that she reminded him of his mother that she knew she had a platonic date.

While the laughs were plentiful, with the three of them chilling out throughout the night and sharing humorous anecdotes, the focus was on the future of a country on the brink of revolt less than a year ago. year and so divided that he couldn’t come together to fight a deadly virus.

Kearns Goodwin emphasized the ability of great leaders of the past to rally the American people to a common cause, as President Franklin Roosevelt did during the Great Depression and World War II. She said even the best of presidents, even FDR, would find it difficult to bring the country together at this time. “I don’t know if we have that in us right now, even with the right leader, because everything is so fractured and because we have an individualized culture. Why haven’t we been able to treat COVID as a war on a common enemy for all of us? And yet it has become part of having masks or vaccines or social distancing. It has to do with culture and has to do with identity. A lot of things have come together to make it that much harder to be a leader. “

Meacham said that, in his mind, the United States was only 57 years old, with its true anniversary being on July 2, 1964, the day the Civil Rights Bill was signed and everyone was able to vote. As such, he is fragile, he said.