Rehobeth Student Leadership Program Fellow with General Tommy Franks | Local News

STAFF REPORT



Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is proud to announce that Madison Mowbray of Rehobeth is the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship awarded at the Four Star Leadership Awards Banquet at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma. Mowbray was honored as the second place winner in the Journal Writing category.

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is a week-long program for top high school students from around the world to learn leadership techniques and skills from pioneers and influential leaders in a variety of fields. The curriculum of the program is designed around the four core principles that have guided General Tommy Franks (Retired) throughout his 38-year military career: Character, Shared Vision, Communication, and Caring. The opportunity is valued at over $4,000 per student and is offered to selected students at no cost, including expenses, travel, and programming.

Mowbray, along with 12 other high school students from around the world, won scholarships totaling $36,000 for excelling in writing, public speaking and the ethics contest. Sixty-seven students were selected to participate in this year’s program.

“We are honored to help the world’s brightest high school students with leadership skills and confidence as they take important steps toward their college careers,” said Gen. Tommy Franks (Retired). “We are confident that these awards are just the first step on a long journey of future triumphs for these leaders of tomorrow.”

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is a world-class leadership program developed in partnership between the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum and Oklahoma Christian University. Four Star Leadership provides top high school students with invaluable leadership experience through an exciting and challenging program at no cost to students. Since 2008, Four Star Leadership has hosted more than 841 American high school students from 46 different states and 57 international students. For more information about Four Star Leadership, visit FourStarLeader.com or call (580) 726-5900.