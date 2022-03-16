Rhinehart is a graduate of the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leadership Program | Local business news

The United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced that Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from her first business leadership program, according to a press release from the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders of state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and statewide trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

Rhinehart said, “Opportunities such as this fellowship provide those of us in this sector privileged access to national experts and specific training to help address the ongoing challenges our businesses face, particularly in the areas of education and labor. It’s been so impactful to work and learn alongside Chambermates across the country who are dedicated and focused on these issues. Originally selected in February 2020 following a competitive application and selection process, Rhinehart graduated along with 25 other state and local business leaders from the program’s fourth cohort.

The one-year virtual program covered the entire talent pool, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education and workforce development and ended with an in-person meeting in Palm Springs, Calif., last week.

Upon completion of the program, Business Lead Fellows join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 220 chambers of commerce and national associations across the country who regularly engage in the most impactful educational and labor.