Rice Business and MD Anderson Launch Healthcare Leadership Program | Rice News | News and Media Relations

HOUSTON – (September 22, 2022) – Rice Business and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have launched a new healthcare leadership program designed to help executives navigate the complexity of running healthcare organizations health.

The Executive Leadership in Healthcare program at Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business will offer current and emerging healthcare leaders across the country the opportunity to learn at Texas Medical Center, the world’s largest medical complex. The program brings together internationally renowned business school professors, medical leaders and seasoned healthcare executives to provide evidence-based information to leading healthcare institutions.

The demanding nature of the healthcare industry requires leaders to implement operational strategies and processes that not only meet patient needs, but also enhance organizational performance. For 10 days – February 6-10 and April 24-28, 2023 – healthcare executives will get to know themselves as leaders and explore business tools and frameworks to help them become more impactful and effective within their organizations.

“In executive education, we’ve been supporting the development of healthcare leaders for more than 20 years — it’s been a fascinating journey,” said Brent Smith, senior associate dean of executive education at Rice Business. “We have learned a lot about the challenges of leading institutions in such a dynamic and challenging industry and have developed deep expertise in healthcare. Our collaboration with MD Anderson allows our two institutions to combine our disciplinary expertise in healthcare strategy, leadership, operations and finance.

“We are excited to work with our colleagues at Rice Business to provide a thriving and unique learning platform for healthcare executives to navigate the complex environments they face,” said Courtney Holladay, vice president Fellow of MD Anderson’s Leadership Institute. “We believe that MD Anderson’s senior leadership and Rice Business faculty offer complementary expertise and perspectives on the practice and theory of leading health care institutions that will benefit participants.”

“It’s important to us to stay connected with the business world and meet the professional development needs of organizations large and small,” said Michael Koenig, Associate Dean for Innovation Initiatives and Executive Director of Education. executives at Rice Business. “We are excited about this initiative with MD Anderson and look forward to the impact our joint program will have on healthcare leaders and their institutions.

To learn more about the program, visit business.rice.edu/healthcare-leadership.