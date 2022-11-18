Rosenberg, Toktay selected for USG leadership program

Two Georgia Tech employees are among 35 faculty and staff named to the University System of Georgia (USG) Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) class for 2022-23.

Josh Rosenberg, Senior Director of Grants and Contracts Accounting, and Beril Toktay, Brady Family Chair in Management and Acting Executive Director of the Brook Byers Institute for Sustainable Systems, will represent Tech during this training cycle.

Each USG member institution appoints an Academic Officer and a Personnel Officer to participate. Individuals are selected for the six-month program and participate in a program that includes group learning and assessment, personal reflection, job shadowing and cross-mentoring.

“It’s about supporting our own people within the university system,” said US Chancellor Sonny Perdue. “Often the best talent is already with us. We want to give our employees the best opportunity to experience this type of professional development so that they can reach their full potential.

For more than a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the university system and provide professional development opportunities to help advance their careers in Georgia.