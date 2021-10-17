Saudi Arabia’s MiSK Launches Youth Leadership Program

RIYAD: In partnership with Boeing, the King Salman Center for Disability Research on Thursday launched the Prince Sultan bin Salman Program for Education and Outreach, which targets individuals, families, classmates, co-workers and spouses living with a disability.

The center is based on creating the best scientific applications and programs to fight disability, identify causes, enable early detection and intervention, and use research to aid in prevention, care and rehabilitation, and work to alleviate suffering and improve the conditions of people with disabilities. .

From the outset, Prince Sultan, chairman of the centre’s board of directors, welcomed Sir Michael Arthur, chairman of Boeing International, and members of his delegation led by Ahmed Jazzar, chairman of Boeing Saudi Arabia.

Sir Arthur expressed satisfaction at seeing Boeing’s partnership with the center, which began in 2011, flourish with the launch of the program.

Prince Sultan said: “The program aims to raise awareness and educate the community, whether in educational institutions, workplaces or public institutions, by providing specialized content on each category of disability and educating community members about the types of disability and its causes. as well as how to manage them and bridge the gap between people with disabilities and society.

Sir Michael affirmed Boeing's commitment to Saudi Arabia's vision and the myriad of programs the country is developing and implementing for a sustainable and bright future.

About Boeing working with the program center, Prince Sultan told Arab News: “Boeing has been a partner with us for several years, this program is the continuation of a series of programs. This one is more about awareness, there is a lot more to come in the future. Boeing is a partner of which we are very proud and look forward to further strengthening our partnership.

“It’s really important to have a partner like Boeing who can support us, help us with some of the main goals in education and awareness. So today, it’s a great privilege, because it’s an exhibition that cements our relationship and moves us forward, ”he added.

“What we are witnessing today is a great commitment from the Saudi leadership to raise awareness of disability research and education.” Sir Michael told Arab News, adding: “This program will prove to be of great benefit to the Saudi community, and we are proud to partner with KSCDR on such influential programs.

“Boeing has been a partner of the Kingdom for over 76 years. We like to work in close collaboration with the communities where we are established. So we have the privilege to work with KSCDR because disability is such a challenge in society and so we can help with our technological contribution and on the education awareness front to help bring affected people into the mainstream. dominant in society, it will be great. We are therefore very excited about the future of this program.

The event ended with the presentation by Prince Sultan of a commemorative gift on behalf of himself and the staff of the center to Sir Michael.